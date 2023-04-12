Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of TPZ stock remained flat at $13.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. 23,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

