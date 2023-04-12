Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $931.63

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 931.63 ($11.54) and traded as low as GBX 885 ($10.96). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 890 ($11.02), with a volume of 202,703 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.72) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Tracsis alerts:

Tracsis Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £285.45 million, a PE ratio of 11,937.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 918.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 931.56.

Tracsis Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

In related news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 953 ($11.80), for a total value of £85,007.60 ($105,272.57). 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tracsis

(Get Rating)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.