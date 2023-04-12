TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.99

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.66. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 2,668 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $60.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

About TransAct Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.