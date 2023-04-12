TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.99

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.66. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 2,668 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TransAct Technologies Stock Down 6.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $60.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.
