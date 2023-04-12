TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 146,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 337,313 shares.The stock last traded at $9.14 and had previously closed at $8.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAC. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

TransAlta Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.96). TransAlta had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $629.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 1,416.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

Featured Stories

