Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.26

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and traded as high as $49.31. Trend Micro shares last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 3,552 shares traded.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Trend Micro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.79 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the Internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company enterprises the data security and cyber security solutions for businesses, data centers, cloud environments, networks and others.

