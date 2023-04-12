TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $12.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPVG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Increases Dividend

TPVG stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.74. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.66%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

