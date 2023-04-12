Tristar Acquisition I (NYSE:TRIS) Trading Up 0%

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 34,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 195,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Tristar Acquisition I Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $2,606,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 5.1% in the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tristar Acquisition I Company Profile

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

