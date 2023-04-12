Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.37

Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.37 and last traded at $83.34, with a volume of 2966341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Triton International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.44 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 44.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Institutional Trading of Triton International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Triton International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

(Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.