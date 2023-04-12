Trium Capital LLP Buys Shares of 322,048 Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 322,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,000. Shaw Communications accounts for about 3.4% of Trium Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trium Capital LLP owned about 0.07% of Shaw Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth $157,812,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439,058 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,737,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,248 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 56.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,230,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SJR traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. 6,354,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

