Trium Capital LLP Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 574,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 115,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 79,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 45.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 23.5% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 160,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,042. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 161.67%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

GrafTech International Company Profile



GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.



