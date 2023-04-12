Trium Capital LLP Makes New $527,000 Investment in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 31.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Pampa Energía stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.94 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

