Trium Capital LLP Purchases New Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,000. Graco accounts for about 1.8% of Trium Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Graco Stock Up 1.0 %

GGG traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $70.96. 56,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

