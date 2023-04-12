Trium Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 35,862 Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Trium Capital LLP owned about 0.20% of Partners Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Partners Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTRS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,145. Partners Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $135.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Partners Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Partners Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Partners Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

See Also

