Trium Capital LLP Takes $1.98 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,773,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,679,000 after buying an additional 238,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after buying an additional 466,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after buying an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.28. 543,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,278. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

