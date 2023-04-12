Trustees of the Smith College Has $108.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trustees of the Smith College trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 46.2% of Trustees of the Smith College’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trustees of the Smith College’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $108,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.08. 947,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,862. The company has a market cap of $279.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

