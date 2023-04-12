U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

