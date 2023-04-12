UBS Group Lowers United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $310.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UTHR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.27.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $226.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.58. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $2,092,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.63, for a total value of $1,527,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,768.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $2,092,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,700 shares of company stock worth $50,357,971. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

