Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,147.27 ($51.36).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($48.30) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($54.49) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($57.59) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($59.44) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,050 ($37.77) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Unilever Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,297 ($53.21) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,633.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.12. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,359.41 ($41.60) and a one year high of GBX 4,329 ($53.61). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,175.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 38.12 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,627.38%.

In related news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($52.76), for a total transaction of £70,765,117.80 ($87,634,820.80). Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

