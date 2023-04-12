Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $5.95 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $5.95 or 0.00019868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.43 billion and $92.86 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00308290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011315 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003361 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.80290778 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 650 active market(s) with $75,423,250.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

