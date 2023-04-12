United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $7.06

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $6.87. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 4,501,565 shares changing hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 884,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth $11,345,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $4,222,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 174,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,078.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 144,384 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

