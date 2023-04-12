Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,519 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.2% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. 3,444,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,800,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.