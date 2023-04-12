Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 235,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 205,999 shares.The stock last traded at $102.72 and had previously closed at $102.62.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $101.15.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

