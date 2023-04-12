Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.41. 168,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

