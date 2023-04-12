Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.31 and last traded at $77.31. Approximately 20,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 35,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.30.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a market capitalization of $785.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVOV. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

