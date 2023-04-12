Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Seven Post Investment Office LP’s 8th Largest Position

Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 137.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.8% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.37. 1,002,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,298. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68. The company has a market capitalization of $279.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

