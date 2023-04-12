VELA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of SI-BONE worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $26,773.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,396.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $26,773.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,396.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $54,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,003. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,463. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SIBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.