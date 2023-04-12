VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 1,497 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. AXIS Capital comprises about 1.1% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of AXS stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $55.56. The company had a trading volume of 195,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,283. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.22%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

