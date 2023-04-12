VELA Investment Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.86.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $303.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,241. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $409.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading

