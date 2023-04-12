VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after purchasing an additional 686,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after buying an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,287,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,377,000 after buying an additional 108,401 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.86. 1,996,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $58.88.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

