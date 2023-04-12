VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Graham comprises 2.1% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Graham worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Graham by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Graham by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GHC traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $587.80. 1,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,548. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $525.58 and a one year high of $681.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $611.67. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

