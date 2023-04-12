Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21,818 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 672.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares during the period. KLA comprises 0.8% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $376.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,135. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.16. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.42.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

