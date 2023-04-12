Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 278 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

AVY stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.74. The company had a trading volume of 189,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,264. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.12 and a 200 day moving average of $179.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

