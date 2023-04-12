Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.27.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,247,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,891,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,903,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares in the company, valued at $449,891,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 472,337 shares of company stock valued at $76,473,032. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.