Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.29. The stock had a trading volume of 171,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,394. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $128.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average of $110.63.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

