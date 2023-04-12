Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 49.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.08. The company had a trading volume of 450,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,318. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $242.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

