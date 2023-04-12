Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,315 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 192.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MBB traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.77. 914,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,344. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.