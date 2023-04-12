Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,920 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,913. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.57.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

