Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO traded up $5.33 on Wednesday, reaching $163.70. 912,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,542. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $163.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.91. The company has a market cap of $370.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

