VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,454 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 541,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

