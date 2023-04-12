VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIZ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.63. 905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177. The company has a market cap of $47.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $32.17.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

