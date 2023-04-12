VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VSDA stock opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $229.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSDA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 223.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

