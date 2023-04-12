VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on April 13th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CDC stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $60.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,216.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.