VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.42. 8,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. TIAA FSB owned about 0.06% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

