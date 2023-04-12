VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSA traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $58.82. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.72.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.81% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.