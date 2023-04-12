Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.32. 1,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Company Profile

The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.

