Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VTS opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.26. Vitesse Energy has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Insider Transactions at Vitesse Energy

About Vitesse Energy

In other news, President Brian Cree purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 729,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,210,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Brian Cree purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 729,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,210,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph S. Steinberg purchased 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $2,684,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 487,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,274,928.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 201,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,906 over the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.