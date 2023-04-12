Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.
Vitesse Energy Price Performance
NYSE:VTS opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.26. Vitesse Energy has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $20.99.
Insider Transactions at Vitesse Energy
About Vitesse Energy
Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.
