VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in VMware by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in VMware by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,788 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.34. The company had a trading volume of 550,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,740. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.