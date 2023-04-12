Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

VLPNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($33.70) to €33.00 ($35.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised Voestalpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voestalpine from €21.30 ($23.15) to €21.50 ($23.37) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

