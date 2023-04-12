Vulcan Forged PYR One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.23 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 6% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $105.89 million and $8.23 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.90 or 0.00012993 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00028543 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018247 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001303 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,979.91 or 0.99994218 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.73057998 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $7,053,120.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

