Wafra Inc. Purchases New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Humana by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.12.

Insider Activity at Humana

Humana Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $535.00 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

